Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Plex Arcade will allow users to stream classic Atari games on their web browser and mobile devices

The service currently includes 27 titles and is available for $4.99 a month.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Plex has just announced a new service that will allow users to play classic Atari games on their website browser and mobile devices. Plex Arcade appears to include 27 games and will cost users $4.99 (or $2.99 for those who are already Plex Pass subscribers). Looking at the service's reveal trailer, it looks to include beloved titles such as Centipede, Fatal Run and Missile Command. The library size might seem modest, but as Comic Book notes, there is an option present for users to add their own game roms.

The service does remind us an awful lot of what Nintendo is currently doing with the NES and SNES library on the Nintendo Switch. For comparison, the Nintendo Online Services costs $3.99 a month, but it includes some of the greatest games of all time including Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The edge that Plex Arcade has though is that it can be experienced on devices that pretty much everybody owns, so it's reach is pretty vast and it isn't just locked to one specific console.

Does this sound like something you would subscribe to?

Plex Arcade will allow users to stream classic Atari games on their web browser and mobile devices


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy