Plenty of Yakuza coming to Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium

Yakuza started off as a Playstation exclusive series, but during the last two years, Microsoft seems to have collaborated very well with the developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega. This has resulted in all of the series being widely available for Xbox Game Pass, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon being a time exclusive title at the launch of Xbox Series S/X.

But now this classic franchise will be just as easy to enjoy for the Playstation audience as well, as Sony has announced that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will added to the Playstation Plus Extra and also Playstation Plus Premium in August. And we will get more Yakuza as well, as "later this year, for Extra and Premium members, Kiryu's story concludes with Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life".

Have you played the Yakuza series yet, and what do you think of it?