Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Plenty of Xbox 360 titles removed from the store

If you already own the games, you will still be able to re-download them as usual even in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Without further explanation, Microsoft announced late yesterday that a whole range of games and corresponding DLC will be removed from the Xbox 360 store on 7 February, including several major classics such as Castle Crashers, Dark Souls and The Orange Box, as well as exclusive heavyweights like Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey.

The titles this applies to differ slightly between countries and you can check the list for your region at this link. A reasonable guess is that it has to do with rights, but fortunately most of them can be bought physically (discs were still king during the Xbox 360 generation) and the games available via the stores on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (including Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey) will continue to be sold for those formats.

If you previously owned any of the games that are now being delisted for good, you'll still be able to download them though, so you won't lose anything.

Plenty of Xbox 360 titles removed from the store


Loading next content