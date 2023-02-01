Plenty of Xbox 360 titles removed from the store

HQ

Without further explanation, Microsoft announced late yesterday that a whole range of games and corresponding DLC will be removed from the Xbox 360 store on 7 February, including several major classics such as Castle Crashers, Dark Souls and The Orange Box, as well as exclusive heavyweights like Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey.

The titles this applies to differ slightly between countries and you can check the list for your region at this link. A reasonable guess is that it has to do with rights, but fortunately most of them can be bought physically (discs were still king during the Xbox 360 generation) and the games available via the stores on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (including Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey) will continue to be sold for those formats.

If you previously owned any of the games that are now being delisted for good, you'll still be able to download them though, so you won't lose anything.