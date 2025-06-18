Plenty of Warcaft, FBC: Firebreak and a new soccer effort coming to Game Pass

HQ

As is tradition, Microsoft always has a new batch of games coming to its Game Pass subscription service at the beginning and middle of each month. And now that it's the middle of June, they've announced a new round, saying they're "on a roll and have more games for you to prep your download queue", including Remedy's first big multiplayer effort, a brand new soccer game, and a hefty dose of Warcraft.

Here's what to expect and when (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on launch, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today*



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Console and PC) - Today



Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - Today*



Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) - Today**



Wildfrost (Xbox) - Today**



Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - June 19*



Volcano Princess (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - June 24*



Against the Storm (Cloud and Xbox) - June 26*



Warcraft I: Remastered (PC) - June 26*



Warcraft II: Remastered (PC) - June 26*



Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) - June 26*



Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox and PC) - June 30



Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 1



Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 1



As usual, you'll also get other perks and bonuses, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, six titles will also be removed from Game Pass very soon. If you want to play any of these, make sure to do so before June 30. However, there's up to 20% off them with your Game Pass subscription until then if you want to keep one or more of them: