Plenty of Warcaft, FBC: Firebreak and a new soccer effort coming to Game Pass

As is tradition, Microsoft always has a new batch of games coming to its Game Pass subscription service at the beginning and middle of each month. And now that it's the middle of June, they've announced a new round, saying they're "on a roll and have more games for you to prep your download queue", including Remedy's first big multiplayer effort, a brand new soccer game, and a hefty dose of Warcraft.
Here's what to expect and when (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on launch, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):
As usual, you'll also get other perks and bonuses, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
Unfortunately, six titles will also be removed from Game Pass very soon. If you want to play any of these, make sure to do so before June 30. However, there's up to 20% off them with your Game Pass subscription until then if you want to keep one or more of them: