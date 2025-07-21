English
Plenty of Switch games are now running as intended on Switch 2

We now have more details about the update that was released a week ago.

HQ

Even though the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, it's not identical hardware to the Switch, and as a result, small issues may pop up rather than adding various improvements. Now, Nintendo Everything brings to our attention that in last week's update, Nintendo fixed several games that were not running properly on Switch 2.

Here are the games that are now reported to work as intended:


  • Chronicles of the Wolf

  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

  • D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures

  • Dragon's Lair Trilogy

  • Endless Ocean Luminous

  • Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope

  • Gunbird 2

  • Harvestella

  • KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World - Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus

  • Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi

  • Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

  • Manticore: Galaxy on Fire

  • Nekopara Vol.1

  • Nekopara Vol.2

  • Northgard

  • Portal 2

  • Redemption Reapers

  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

  • Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

  • SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle

  • SEGA Ages Virtua Racing

  • Sky: Children of the Light

  • ToHeart

  • Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku

  • Warp Shift

This is obviously great, but more games have also been found to not run as expected on Switch 2, including the blockbuster Batman: Arkham Knight. Hopefully Nintendo will also fix this soon and we will return if this is the case.

