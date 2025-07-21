Plenty of Switch games are now running as intended on Switch 2

HQ

Even though the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, it's not identical hardware to the Switch, and as a result, small issues may pop up rather than adding various improvements. Now, Nintendo Everything brings to our attention that in last week's update, Nintendo fixed several games that were not running properly on Switch 2.

Here are the games that are now reported to work as intended:



Chronicles of the Wolf



Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition



D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures



Dragon's Lair Trilogy



Endless Ocean Luminous



Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope



Gunbird 2



Harvestella



KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World - Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus



Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi



Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society



Manticore: Galaxy on Fire



Nekopara Vol.1



Nekopara Vol.2



Northgard



Portal 2



Redemption Reapers



Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin



Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited



SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle



SEGA Ages Virtua Racing



Sky: Children of the Light



ToHeart



Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku



Warp Shift



This is obviously great, but more games have also been found to not run as expected on Switch 2, including the blockbuster Batman: Arkham Knight. Hopefully Nintendo will also fix this soon and we will return if this is the case.