Plenty of Switch games are now running as intended on Switch 2
We now have more details about the update that was released a week ago.
HQ
Even though the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, it's not identical hardware to the Switch, and as a result, small issues may pop up rather than adding various improvements. Now, Nintendo Everything brings to our attention that in last week's update, Nintendo fixed several games that were not running properly on Switch 2.
Here are the games that are now reported to work as intended:
Chronicles of the Wolf
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures
Dragon's Lair Trilogy
Endless Ocean Luminous
Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope
Gunbird 2
Harvestella
KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World - Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus
Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
Manticore: Galaxy on Fire
Nekopara Vol.1
Nekopara Vol.2
Northgard
Portal 2
Redemption Reapers
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle
SEGA Ages Virtua Racing
Sky: Children of the Light
ToHeart
Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku
Warp Shift
This is obviously great, but more games have also been found to not run as expected on Switch 2, including the blockbuster Batman: Arkham Knight. Hopefully Nintendo will also fix this soon and we will return if this is the case.