Plenty of sand and prophecies in the new Dune: Awakening trailer

HQ

Aaah, sand. So grainy and smooth. We at the editorial office can't get enough of sand (unlike Anakin!) - as long as it comes from the desert planet Arrakis. Dune Part Two has enthralled us since the movie premiered earlier this year, and now we're gearing up for Dune: Awakening, an MMO of sorts where you simply have to survive the treacherous landscape of Arrakis.

The new story trailer released during tonight's Summer Game Fest gave us an evocative glimpse into what it's like to be a Kwisatch Haderach, with Paul Atreides visualizing several different future scenarios to victory, and what could have happened if the smallest variable had been different.

There is no revealed date yet, but we will of course get back to you when we know more about this role-playing game. It will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Does this look like something for you? And how fond are you of sand?