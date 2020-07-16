Plenty of official Halo 3 4K wallpapers released

You're watching Advertisements

Are you tired of that soulless, default Windows wallpaper or do those rough photos of family members in the background of your smartphone bother you? Well, fear not, as 343 Industries has you covered. Yesterday, the developer announced (via Twitter) that it has made the entire Halo 3 press-kit (PC version for Halo: The Master Chief Collection) available for everyone.

Basically, just head over this way and browse as they have plenty of high-resolution stuff for both computers and smartphones (there are also things such as banners and screenshots if you want that).

You are welcome!