Ghost of Tsushima
news
Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Plenty of official Halo 3 4K wallpapers released

Those looking to spruce things up on their desktops can now flaunt some stunning 4K wallpapers of Halo 3.

Are you tired of that soulless, default Windows wallpaper or do those rough photos of family members in the background of your smartphone bother you? Well, fear not, as 343 Industries has you covered. Yesterday, the developer announced (via Twitter) that it has made the entire Halo 3 press-kit (PC version for Halo: The Master Chief Collection) available for everyone.

Basically, just head over this way and browse as they have plenty of high-resolution stuff for both computers and smartphones (there are also things such as banners and screenshots if you want that).

You are welcome!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Loading next content