Plenty of new wrestlers coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

We were quite disappointed with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, but 2K Games hasn't given up on the game and keeps expanding it. Now a couple of new wrestlers has been announced for the game, and it has some names we know wrestling fans will love.

Starting tomorrow (Friday), we can look forward to Batista, Goldberg and the Uso brothers. Just five days later on November 11, it is time for Eddie Guerrero, Lita and the iconic Ultimate Warrior. Finally, we can look forward to Booker T, Ruby Riott and Trish Stratus on November 18. There will also be other content added with this, and we must say it's pretty exciting additions.

You can check out a teaser video on Twitter, and all this content will be unlockable by just playing the game, earning in-game currency.