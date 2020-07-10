Plenty of new screenshots from Microsoft Flight Simulator

You're watching Advertisements

We're still mighty impressed by Microsoft Flight Simulator as it really pushes the envelope when it comes to photo-realistic graphics. Now, Microsoft and the French developer Asobo Studio has revealed another round of in-game screenshots grabbed by the users in the alpha program (which is why they are watermarked with user names, so leaks can be traced).

As you likely will be stranded and won't get to travel the world 2020, let your eyes feast on these pictures. We still don't have a release date for the game, but it is said to be launching later this year for PC and Xbox One. However, we would be incredibly surprised (shocked, even) if it isn't also getting a glorious Xbox Series X version.