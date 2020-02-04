Plenty of new official Animal Crossing merchandise revealed

If you're a fan of merchandise related to Japanese pop culture, chances are you're familiar with Aitai Kuji. They often have well-made officially licensed goods, and now they have added a whole lot of stuff ahead of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch.

We're talking stuff like various cases, protective covers, cute cartridge holders, plushies and a heap of other merchandise. If you want to take a look at what they have to offer, head over to the official site, but beware as it could turn out to be an expensive shopping experience as there is a lot of stuff on sale that any true Animal Crossing fan will surely want to spend money on.

Below are a few samples.