Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Plenty of new official Animal Crossing merchandise revealed

Following in the footsteps of Nintendo's official Animal Crossing-themed Switch releasing this year, Aitai Kuji has plenty of Animal Crossing merchandise up its sleeve.

If you're a fan of merchandise related to Japanese pop culture, chances are you're familiar with Aitai Kuji. They often have well-made officially licensed goods, and now they have added a whole lot of stuff ahead of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch.

We're talking stuff like various cases, protective covers, cute cartridge holders, plushies and a heap of other merchandise. If you want to take a look at what they have to offer, head over to the official site, but beware as it could turn out to be an expensive shopping experience as there is a lot of stuff on sale that any true Animal Crossing fan will surely want to spend money on.

Below are a few samples.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsAnimal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAnimal Crossing: New Horizons

Related texts



Loading next content