Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Plenty of new images from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

The title launches on February 12, but for the mean time, check out this collection of images.

Nintendo has updated their homepage for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and added a ton of new images from the upcoming adventure. We have them all for your viewing pleasure, why not start your week in a very colourful way by checking them out?

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on February 12, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We will of course deliver a review as well and inform you whether this masterpiece - originally launched for Wii U back in 2013 - still holds up today with higher resolutions and more content.

