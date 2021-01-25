Plenty of new images from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has updated their homepage for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and added a ton of new images from the upcoming adventure. We have them all for your viewing pleasure, why not start your week in a very colourful way by checking them out?

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on February 12, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We will of course deliver a review as well and inform you whether this masterpiece - originally launched for Wii U back in 2013 - still holds up today with higher resolutions and more content.