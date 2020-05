You watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Halo 2 was finally released for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This is of course great news for all Halo fans, and if you feel like showing your love for the series and the coolest Spartan warrior we know, then Microsoft has something for you.

It has now restocked the Microsoft Store with plenty of Halo items like mousepads, hoodies and polos. Head over to the official Halo gear store page to take a look.