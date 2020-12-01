Plenty of new features in first major Xbox Series S/X update

You're watching Advertisements

Last week we reported about Sony launching a new update for PlayStation 5, which "improves system performance". Now Microsoft has done the same thing and released the first major Xbox Series S/X update, and it comes with a whole boat-load of new features.

Microsoft has described everything this new update does at the Xbox Wire. We assume the most interesting addition is the new dynamic backgrounds (in the same vein PlayStation has). Six of them come included and some are based on the older Xbox consoles. We assume this means we can look forward to dynamic backgrounds from popular games as well in the future, now that this is a thing.

There are also other features coming as well, and we have summed them all up for you.



• Xbox Series S/X owners get more dynamic background options and an Auto HDR indicator in the guide

• "Optimized for S/X" badges make it easy to know which games are ready for Xbox Series S/X.

• Xbox Game Pass members can browse and pre-load games with a new Coming Soon section

• Check your achievement status in the Game Activity tab within the quick guide

• Add family member accounts during setup

Were these good 'quality of life'-improvements, according to you?