Plenty of new E3 screenshots from Psychonauts 2

Don't be fooled by the comical looks of Psychonauts 2, this is a Tim Schafer game after all. When Razputin "Raz" Aquato returns, it is time for another mind bending game in which we will visit "people's brains to battle their inner demons, unlock hidden memories, and resolve their emotional baggage" to battle a psychic and murderous villain.

Psychonauts 2 was shown during E3 and we've already reported that it will be launched on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will also get an upgraded version for Xbox Series S/X to better use the extra horsepower, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

Here's a whole bundle of screenshots for the quirky platform adventure, straight from E3. Enjoy!