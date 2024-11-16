Plenty of money to save on some real Black Friday bargains for Xbox

HQ

We're just under two weeks away from Black Friday, which has turned into a full week (or often even more) of shopping here in Europe. While the discounts on these longer sales are usually not as good as they once were, there are still plenty of bargains to be had, and this is especially true for video games.

Most platform holders have annual sales around Black Friday and they tend to be spectacular. Microsoft has now launched its own for PC and Xbox with both hardware and software discounted.

Since we are kind and considerate (also: very humble!) people here at the Gamereactor editorial team, we've rounded up twelve lovely discounts from the Xbox Store that you should check out, all in different genres - from classics to new titles.



Hogwarts Legacy - 70% off (£19.49 / €22.49)



It Takes Two - 70% off (£10.49 / €11.99)



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - 50% off (£37.49 / €42.49)

Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - 85% off (£9.74 / €11.24)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - 90% off (£5.99 / €6.99)



Sonic Superstars - 70% off (£16.49 / €17.99)



Red Dead Redemption 2 - 67% off (£18.14 / €19.79)



Robocop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - 60% off (£23.99 / €27.99)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 65% off (£24.49 / €27.99)



The Disney Afternoon Collection - 75% off (£3.99 / €4.99)



Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - 70% off (£13.49 / €14.99)

Top Spin 2K25 - 67% off (£21.44 / €24.74)



As always, if you find a particularly good deal, we'd appreciate it if you'd help out your fellow Gamereactor readers in the comments section below. Sharing is caring, as you know. Besides... higher sales of your favorite games is something that increases the chances of publishers wanting to do more of them.