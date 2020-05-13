Cookies

Full Throttle: Remastered

Plenty of LucasArts gems are coming to Xbox One

Double Fine is bringing remastered versions of LucasArts classics Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle and Grim Fandango to Xbox One.

With Double Fine being a part och Xbox Game Studios since last year, it was only a matter of time before the remastered versions of the classic LucasArts masterpieces Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle and Grim Fandango was released for Xbox One and now this has officially been confirmed by Tim Schafer himself during a recent livestream.

We still don't know what date, but it will be this year. These games have previously been available for mainly PC and Playstation 4, but also PS Vita. So... something to look forward to for sure, both for those having played those adventures before and newcomers.

Full Throttle: Remastered

