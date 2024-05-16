Plenty of Japanese gamers are unhappy with Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

Yesterday, Assassin's Creed Shadows was shown off for the first time with a pre-rendered story trailer, which, among other things, introduced the game's two main characters. But those who had hoped to play as Japanese characters when the series finally gets a Japanese adventure, have only had 50% of their hopes answered. It turns out that the game has two main characters, only one of which is Japanese.

Besides the female shinobi Naoe, the other main character is a fantasy version of Yasuke, an African man who lived in Japan for a few years and became popular with daimyō Oda Nobunaga, but according to historical sources was never a samurai.

Leaving aside Western gamers, it would of course be interesting to hear what the Japanese audience thinks about the fact that there will now be an Assassin's Creed set in Japan. User ManaByte on the Neogaf forum has collected tons of posts from Japanese gamers complete with translation, showing that many seem to be very unhappy with most things.

In addition to not having Japanese main characters when there have always been local characters in the series in the past, there are also many complaints about details such as the way the sword is held, complaints that the surroundings have Chinese design rather than Japanese, that it is made for Westerners instead of Japanese fans implying cultural appropriation, that the female ninja does not look Japanese, how the armor is worn, and much more. Some users even say that it feels like a fake Japan. While all these are valid points, there are unfortunately also cases of straight up racism.

