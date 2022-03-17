Plenty of indies shown during ID@Xbox Showcase

Microsoft had their [email protected] Showcase late yesterday in which they had a ton of announcements regarding indies. Some were brand new titles, others got release dates, quite a few games were confirmed for Xbox Game Pass and so on. There were even two stealth launches straight to Xbox Game Pass; Paradise Killer and Tunic.
If you want to check out the show, you can do that over at Twitch. Here's the full list of everything you can expect to see:
Beacon Pines (Fellow Traveller)
Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games)
Citizen Sleeper (Fellow Traveller)
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Nacon)
Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive) - coming to Xbox Game Pass
Cursed to Golf (Thunderful Games)
Escape Academy (iam8bit) - coming to Xbox Game Pass
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (A44) - coming to Xbox Game Pass
Floppy Knights (Rose City Games) - coming to Xbox Game Pass
Immortality (Half Mermaid) - coming to Xbox Game Pass
Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller)
Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studios)
Paradise Killer (Fellow Traveller) - available now
Rolling Thunder (Roblox Game Fund/Splitting Point Studios)