Plenty of indies shown during ID@Xbox Showcase

Microsoft had their [email protected] Showcase late yesterday in which they had a ton of announcements regarding indies. Some were brand new titles, others got release dates, quite a few games were confirmed for Xbox Game Pass and so on. There were even two stealth launches straight to Xbox Game Pass; Paradise Killer and Tunic.

If you want to check out the show, you can do that over at Twitch. Here's the full list of everything you can expect to see: