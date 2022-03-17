Plenty of indies shown during ID@Xbox Showcase

Cookies

Plenty of indies shown during [email protected] Showcase

A couple even stealth launched on Game Pass.

Microsoft had their [email protected] Showcase late yesterday in which they had a ton of announcements regarding indies. Some were brand new titles, others got release dates, quite a few games were confirmed for Xbox Game Pass and so on. There were even two stealth launches straight to Xbox Game Pass; Paradise Killer and Tunic.

If you want to check out the show, you can do that over at Twitch. Here's the full list of everything you can expect to see:


  • Beacon Pines (Fellow Traveller)

  • Chinatown Detective Agency (Humble Games)

  • Citizen Sleeper (Fellow Traveller)

  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Nacon)

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive) - coming to Xbox Game Pass

  • Cursed to Golf (Thunderful Games)

  • Escape Academy (iam8bit) - coming to Xbox Game Pass

  • Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (A44) - coming to Xbox Game Pass

  • Floppy Knights (Rose City Games) - coming to Xbox Game Pass

  • Immortality (Half Mermaid) - coming to Xbox Game Pass

  • Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller)

  • Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studios)

  • Paradise Killer (Fellow Traveller) - available now

  • Rolling Thunder (Roblox Game Fund/Splitting Point Studios)

  • Shredders (FoamPunch BV)

  • There Is No Light (HypeTrain Digital)

  • Trek to Yomi (Devolver Digital)

  • Tunic (Finji) - available now

  • Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital)

  • Whalefall (Whitethorn Games)

  • WrestleQuest (Skybound Games/Mega Cat Studios)

