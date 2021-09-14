LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Deathloop
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Plenty of games seemingly outed in major Nvidia leak

The list includes Resident Evil 4 Remake, Crysis 4, and Kingdom Hearts IV.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A data miner playing with the Geforce Now store seems to have struck gold, as he found a six month old list of games, including a few that since then have been confirmed. The full list can be found on Github, and it includes a lot of high profile titles.

It should be mentioned that being on the list is no guarantee that the games are actually coming, just that it might have been under consideration at some point - and there is also a possibility that the list is false, even though many people with confirmed insight claim it is real.

Here are some highlights of things that might be headed for PC:


  • Alan Wake Remastered

  • Avowed

  • Bayonetta 3

  • Bioshock 2022

  • Chrono Cross Remaster

  • Crysis 4

  • Demon Souls

  • Dragons Dogma 2

  • Final Fantasy: Tactics Remaster

  • Gears 6

  • Ghost of Tsushima

  • God of War

  • Gran Turismo 7

  • Half Life 2 Remastered

  • Horizon: Forbidden West

  • Kingdom Hearts IV

  • Ratchet and Clank

  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

  • Returnal

  • Street Fighter 6

  • Tekken 8

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition

Plenty of games seemingly outed in major Nvidia leak

Thanks, Wccftech.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy