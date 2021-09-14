Plenty of games seemingly outed in major Nvidia leak

HQ

A data miner playing with the Geforce Now store seems to have struck gold, as he found a six month old list of games, including a few that since then have been confirmed. The full list can be found on Github, and it includes a lot of high profile titles.

It should be mentioned that being on the list is no guarantee that the games are actually coming, just that it might have been under consideration at some point - and there is also a possibility that the list is false, even though many people with confirmed insight claim it is real.

Here are some highlights of things that might be headed for PC:



Alan Wake Remastered



Avowed



Bayonetta 3



Bioshock 2022



Chrono Cross Remaster



Crysis 4



Demon Souls



Dragons Dogma 2



Final Fantasy: Tactics Remaster



Gears 6



Ghost of Tsushima



God of War



Gran Turismo 7



Half Life 2 Remastered



Horizon: Forbidden West



Kingdom Hearts IV



Ratchet and Clank



Resident Evil 4 Remake



Returnal



Street Fighter 6



Tekken 8



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition



Thanks, Wccftech.