Plenty of gamers are buying black Call of Duty skin for camouflage effect

A cosmetic skin for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has become (pun totally unintended!) the new black. It turns out plenty of players are currently buying a Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League (CDL) skin pack, which seemingly is unrelated to team popularity, but rather because it includes an almost entirely black suit that makes you very hard to spot in dark locations.

The Los Angeles Thieves player Sam "Octane" Larew has noticed this and reminds everyone to pick up the skin as it "gives you a competitive advantage". If the developers will adjust this in any way remains to be seen, but currently, it's a great way to disappear in the dark that has been noted by so many players that it is currently a top selling item on Steam.



Thanks ArsTechnica