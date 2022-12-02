Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Plenty of gamers are buying black Call of Duty skin for camouflage effect

Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League (CDL) skin pack gives you an edge in dark locations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A cosmetic skin for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has become (pun totally unintended!) the new black. It turns out plenty of players are currently buying a Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League (CDL) skin pack, which seemingly is unrelated to team popularity, but rather because it includes an almost entirely black suit that makes you very hard to spot in dark locations.

The Los Angeles Thieves player Sam "Octane" Larew has noticed this and reminds everyone to pick up the skin as it "gives you a competitive advantage". If the developers will adjust this in any way remains to be seen, but currently, it's a great way to disappear in the dark that has been noted by so many players that it is currently a top selling item on Steam.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2


Thanks ArsTechnica

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0Score

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Warzone formula has been shaken up with a new instalment that feels more like a glorified update rather than something truly fresh and unique.



Loading next content