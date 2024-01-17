Plenty of gameplay presented in new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer

HQ

After several delays, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is ready to be released in two weeks from now, and with such little time to go, Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. has now released something they call a Official Gameplay Launch Trailer.

We assume this means we might also get a "regular" launch trailer later, but still, this one gives us a good look at the game, the characters, the frantic action, boss fights and a whole lot more. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League premieres on February 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Check the video out below.