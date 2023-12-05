Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Plenty of gameplay in new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video

Massive Entertainment talks about the challenges and work that goes into making an authentic story in the Avatar universe.

HQ

The last really big release of 2023 seems to arrive on Thursday when the the Swedish studio Massive Entertainment delivers Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open world action-adventure game with co-op taking place in the Avatar universe.

While this is off course a great opportunity, it also means a lot of things to pay attention to as the developers must make sure to tell the story within the boundaries set by the movies. In a new video, Senior Narrative Designer Chella Ramanan, Creative Director Magnus Jansen, Associate Game Director Drew Rechner, and Narrative Coordinator Jennifer Bartram talks about this and the challenges of telling an authentic Avatar story.

We're also treated to plenty of gameplay as well. Check it out below.

HQ
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

