Plenty of gameplay in new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video

The last really big release of 2023 seems to arrive on Thursday when the the Swedish studio Massive Entertainment delivers Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open world action-adventure game with co-op taking place in the Avatar universe.

While this is off course a great opportunity, it also means a lot of things to pay attention to as the developers must make sure to tell the story within the boundaries set by the movies. In a new video, Senior Narrative Designer Chella Ramanan, Creative Director Magnus Jansen, Associate Game Director Drew Rechner, and Narrative Coordinator Jennifer Bartram talks about this and the challenges of telling an authentic Avatar story.

We're also treated to plenty of gameplay as well. Check it out below.