Plenty of Final Fantasy love for PS Now

HQ

There has been plenty of Final Fantasy added to Xbox Game Pass during the last year, and this week, Final Fantasy XIII joined the subscription service. But what about PlayStation Now? Well, fear not, this fall is all about Final Fantasy.

No less than five games (technically six) are about to be added for Playstation Now, one each month, which means the last one is arriving in January. Here's the full list of what to expect and when:

Final Fantasy VII - September 7

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - October 5

Final Fantasy IX - November 2

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - December 7

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age - January 4, 2022

Head over to the PlayStation blog to read more about them.