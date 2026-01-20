Plenty of Fable concept art leaked ahead of this week's presentation

HQ

The day after tomorrow, it's time for the first major streamed gaming event of the year when Microsoft runs its annual Xbox Developer Direct. This time, there will be a double dose of British games as Playground Games is ready to showcase not only Forza Horizon 6 but also Fable.

Both games are scheduled for release in 2026 to mark the 25th anniversary of Xbox (and the Halo series). In anticipation of this, MP1st has managed to get hold of a fairly substantial batch of concept images from Fable from a former Playground Games employee. Since these are just concept images and the person no longer works there, it's not a given that all of them show places you'll encounter during your adventures in Albion. However, most of them will likely make it into the finished product, and the gangster den Bloodstone (from Fable II) makes a brief appearance, which clearly indicates that the town will be included in the game.

Visit the article on the link above to check out all the images and maybe get yourself a nice wallpaper. In the Bluesky post below, you can check out a selection of them.