English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil 6

Plenty of classic Resident Evil titles announced for Xbox

Switch is also mentioned in a couple of cases, but so far no Playstation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For those of you who like classic Resident Evil games, there seems to be a lot going on for Xbox in particular, but also Switch. Several users on social media have noted that Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Origins Collection have all received US age ratings from the ESRB.

There is no mention of Playstation versions, but we doubt Sony users will be deprived. It may be linked to the Xbox event this Thursday, but that's pure speculation on our part.

We suspect it won't be long before it's confirmed why Capcom is getting ready to launch all these classics to modern consoles.

Resident Evil 6

Related texts

0
Resident Evil 6 on SwitchScore

Resident Evil 6 on Switch
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

Originally released in 2012, the year in which the world was supposed to end, the post-zombie-apocalyptic sixth main instalment in Capcom's long-running, beloved...

0
Resident Evil 6Score

Resident Evil 6
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"No Hope Left" could be the motto for Resident Evil fans predicting the armageddon of the series, rather than the advertising campaign for Resident Evil 6 teasing the in-game global apocalypse to come.



Loading next content