Plenty of classic Resident Evil titles announced for Xbox

For those of you who like classic Resident Evil games, there seems to be a lot going on for Xbox in particular, but also Switch. Several users on social media have noted that Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Origins Collection have all received US age ratings from the ESRB.

There is no mention of Playstation versions, but we doubt Sony users will be deprived. It may be linked to the Xbox event this Thursday, but that's pure speculation on our part.

We suspect it won't be long before it's confirmed why Capcom is getting ready to launch all these classics to modern consoles.