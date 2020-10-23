Plenty of 4K screenshots from the horror adventure Scorn

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, we shared a 14 minute long gameplay video from Scorn, a horror game from Ebb Software that really looks like a true nightmare. The game has been inspired by the art of H. R. Giger (who designed the Alien-xenomorph), so this isn't really that surprising - but we have to say we haven't quite seen anything like it.

Now we've also gotten no less than 15 new screenshots in 4K resolution from the game. Check them out below. Scorn launches next year for PC and Xbox Series S/X.