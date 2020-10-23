LIVE

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
Scorn

Plenty of 4K screenshots from the horror adventure Scorn

These images are both gorgeous and horrifying.

Yesterday, we shared a 14 minute long gameplay video from Scorn, a horror game from Ebb Software that really looks like a true nightmare. The game has been inspired by the art of H. R. Giger (who designed the Alien-xenomorph), so this isn't really that surprising - but we have to say we haven't quite seen anything like it.

Now we've also gotten no less than 15 new screenshots in 4K resolution from the game. Check them out below. Scorn launches next year for PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Scorn
