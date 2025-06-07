Please, Watch the Artwork asks the question of what if Five Nights at Freddy's made you paranoid?

Developer Studio Waterzooi has just shown off a look at its upcoming eerie casual indie experience Please, Watch the Artwork. As part of Day of the Devs, this game is essentially what you'd get if Five Nights at Freddy's traded its signature jump-scares for more of a psychological and paranoid theme, one where you start to doubt your own eyes and mind.

In the game, the idea is to take on the role of a night shift worker at the Museum of Animated Modern Art. Here, your task is simply to monitor the artwork and ensure that nothing happens to them. No, we're not talking about thieves stealing them, rather the idea is to prevent them from being ruined, as due to each painting being alive, one that includes a sad clown is known for spreading sorrow to the others, which would ruin them beyond all measure.

Your task is to simply watch the various artwork and to utilise your memory and tight focus to spot any changes taking place and to stop them before they become irreparable. The catch is that the game will try to trick you and even make you feel "paranoid, melancholic, isolated, and nostalgic."

We're told that in total there are six galleries to work through and over 40 paintings to keep tabs on, with each piece of artwork coming from American realism painter Edward Hopper. There are also over 400 anomalies to deal with, and while there are no monsters to avoid, there are three difficulty levels to tackle for those searching for an easier or harder experience.

We don't yet know a release date for Please, Watch the Artwork, but we do know that it will eventually be coming to PC (via Steam), Mac, mobile (iOS and Android), and Nintendo Switch (with no mention of Switch 2... yet).