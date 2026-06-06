Playtonic is bringing together its platforming icons for arcade racer, Super Yooka-Laylee Kart

It's a great time to be a fan of kart racers, as last year alone we received both Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, plus Kirby Air Riders and even a new Garfield kart racer. Now, building upon this and the wealth of other existing kart racers, like Disney Speedstorm, developer Playtonic has decided it's time to explore the category too.

Playtonic's more recent efforts have focussed on platforming hits like Yooka-Laylee, and it's these platforming icons and kart racing that are combining for this upcoming project, made by a development team with ex-Rare veterans from the days of Diddy Kong Racing.

The game in question is being regarded as Super Yooka-Laylee Kart and sees the titular duo coming together with an array of other "fan-favourite friends and foes" to compete in races both locally and online.

We're told the game will offer "tracks across vibrant worlds old and new" and that there will be a "deep story campaign", plus ways to play against friends and other online opponents in custom races, online races, and even in eight-player split-screen multiplayer.

Playtonic claims that the game is "designed around mastery, replayability, and player expression" and that the project builds on classic kart racing foundations with "modern depth, advanced movement systems, strategic risk-and-reward gameplay, and extensive multiplayer customisation." Playtonic refers to the project as "karting evolved."

With all of this promised, you can see the announcement trailer for Super Yooka-Laylee Kart below, as well as a few images, with the game coming to PC and "additional platforms" in the future, with no dates shared as of the moment.