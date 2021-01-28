Playtonic is about to be rebranded and has "a good reason"

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, the studio Playtonic sent out an e-mail to all the people who once backed their first game Yooka-Laylee. They wrote that the content is secret, but this didn't stop people from sharing it on Twitter:

"One of the things we're doing is a rebrand..... exciting hey - let us know if you want slides and graphs too, but there is a good reason for us doing so, my dear Playtonic friends... all will be revealed soon!"

This could mean anything, but since Playtonic has several employees who previously worked at Rare on games like the older Donkey Kong Country and Banjo-Kazooie, the dominating fan theories seems to be that they will work with either Nintendo or Microsoft to revive those franchises.

Retro Studios is currently making Metroid Prime 4 and probably won't have resources to do Donkey Kong Country at the same time, and leaders for the Xbox team have said in interviews that they would like more family games for Xbox Game Pass. Most likely, it's neither of those things that is the reason behind the rebrand, but this won't stop us from dreaming.

What do you think/hope Playtonic will do next?