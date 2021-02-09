Playtonic Games has an announcement about an announcement

You're watching Advertisements

In January, the Yooka-Leylee developers Playtonic Games suddenly announced that they were going to be rebranded, and claimed they have a good reason for this. Exactly what this reason is, is completely unknown, although some sort of involvement with Nintendo (Donkey Kong Country) or Microsoft (Banjo Kazooie) is often speculated - although based on wishful thinking more than facts.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer, as the developers now tweets:

"We'd like to give our community, our friends, a giant hug. We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed SOON.

Thank you for being patient with us"

Hopefully we'll get an announcement sooner rather than later. What do you think this is all about?