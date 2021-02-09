LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Blue Fire
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Playtonic Games has an announcement about an announcement

All we know is that something will be revealed soon.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In January, the Yooka-Leylee developers Playtonic Games suddenly announced that they were going to be rebranded, and claimed they have a good reason for this. Exactly what this reason is, is completely unknown, although some sort of involvement with Nintendo (Donkey Kong Country) or Microsoft (Banjo Kazooie) is often speculated - although based on wishful thinking more than facts.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer, as the developers now tweets:

"We'd like to give our community, our friends, a giant hug. We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed SOON.

Thank you for being patient with us"

Hopefully we'll get an announcement sooner rather than later. What do you think this is all about?

Playtonic Games has an announcement about an announcement


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy