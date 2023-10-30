PlayStation's wireless earbuds will launch in December

HQ

When Sony finally announced the PlayStation Portal's - aka the "handheld PlayStation 5" (only streamable) - price tag, they also confirmed new details about the first PlayStation-branded wireless earbuds and revealed a successor to the Pulse 3D headset. One of the things we weren't told about the audio products back then were their respective release dates, but now we know.

An updated version of the original blog post reveals that the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will start launching on the 6th of December. I once again have to specify start launching because Sony is following its tradition of only making a product available in a few countries before giving the rest of us a chance to get it. Those of you living in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal are the lucky ones getting it first this time around.

If you want the improved headset, the wait will be a bit longer, as we're also told the Pulse Elite wireless headset will launch on the 21st of February in "most global markets".