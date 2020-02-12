Cookies

PlayStation's Valentine's Day trailer is delightfully bizarre

To celebrate the coming of the season of love, PlayStation has released a bizarre trailer, teaching players how PlayStation 4 consoles are powered.

You all know it by now, we've been pumping you up for the season of love and all of the various events that coincide with it for weeks at this point, but we're not done yet. In celebration of Valentine's Day, Sony has released a trailer that's too bizarre to explain in detail, which lets PlayStation gamers know that the way to celebrate Valentine's Day is through the power of the PlayStation 4 Pro and in the trailer, a rather unconventional power supply is used for the console.

Check the fantastic trailer out below.

