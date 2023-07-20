PlayStation's Summer Sale is now live

HQ

Sony has officially started the 2023 PlayStation Summer Sale event, meaning you can now head to the PlayStation Store in a bid to snag a deal on some of the latest and most popular games.

The sale will be running all the way until August 16 23:59 local time, meaning you have quite a while to browse the deals and to grab a game or two. As for what has been discounted, we've had a sift through and found a few deals, but as always, if you find a particularly exciting deal, don't forget to share it with other Gamereactor readers in the comments below.