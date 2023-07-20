Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Jagged Alliance 3
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      PlayStation's Summer Sale is now live

      Don't miss this opportunity to snag some deals on the latest and greatest games.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Sony has officially started the 2023 PlayStation Summer Sale event, meaning you can now head to the PlayStation Store in a bid to snag a deal on some of the latest and most popular games.

      The sale will be running all the way until August 16 23:59 local time, meaning you have quite a while to browse the deals and to grab a game or two. As for what has been discounted, we've had a sift through and found a few deals, but as always, if you find a particularly exciting deal, don't forget to share it with other Gamereactor readers in the comments below.


      • F1 23 Champions Edition - £53.99 (40% off)

      • Cyberpunk 2077 - £19.99 (50% off)

      • Red Dead Redemption 2 - £18.14 (67% off)

      • Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition - £23.99 (70% off)

      • Horizon Forbidden West - £43.39 (38% off)

      • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £34.99 (50% off)

      • Dead Space - £48.99 (30% off)

      • Forspoken - £32.49 (50% off)

      • Gotham Knights - £19.49 (70% off)

      • Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - £35.99 (60% off)

      PlayStation's Summer Sale is now live


      Loading next content