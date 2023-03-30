PlayStation's Spring Sale 2023 is here

HQ

As with most digital gaming marketplaces nowadays, the PlayStation Store is known for putting on some big sales. The Spring Sale, which is live now on the PlayStation Store, has a load of deals discounting some great games.

While there are too many titles on sale to list completely here, you can check out the full lot of deals on the PlayStation Blog. We've also picked out a few you might want to keep an eye on.

Destiny 2's recent Lightfall expansion is one of the heavy hitters here, being 33% off. The Dead Space Remake is on sale, too. Specifically, its digital deluxe version is 20% off, which actually makes it cheaper than the regular version of the game. Also, Horizon Forbidden West is 43% off for its PS4 version, but considering the game is playable through PS Plus Extra, it isn't quite the deal it would otherwise be.

Sifu, which has just seen the release of its Arenas expansion, is also 40% off, and considering the content that's been put into the game since launch, now might be time to pick it up. For sports fans, both FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 are around 70% off.

As stated, there are plenty of other deals to check out here, so be sure to give the PS Store a look before the sale ends on the 12th of April.