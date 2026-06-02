PlayStation's new gaming monitor and FlexStrike fight stick launch this August

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We're waiting until later today to hear what Sony has lined up in the software department, but for hardware we already have some big releases coming our way by the end of summer. Namely, PlayStation has revealed that its FlexStrike fight stick and 27" inch gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook land in August.

This comes to us via a new PlayStation Blog post, in which the platform owner outlines the availability and release information of both the new fight stick and monitor, as well as some more details about the upcoming Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. The FlexStrike fight stick will be available on the 6th of August, aligning with the releases of Marvels Tokon: Fighting Souls, the new fighting game from Arc System Works. It is noted that the FlexStrike will be available in limited quantities, so this might be a prime scalping target. It is a premium-looking fight stick, with Sony's now signature white and black design. It's also accompanied with a carry case that means you'll get an extra layer of protection. Pre-orders begin on the 12th of June, and the FlexStrike fight stick will cost €199.99 EURO/£179.99 GBP.

Onto the 27" gaming monitor, which might be a bit disappointing to some fans, as it'll only be available in the US and Japan when it initially launches on the 27th of August. Pre-orders for the monitor start on the 5th of June, and it'll cost $349.99 USD/¥49,980 JPY. It's got a 27-inch QHD IPS display, with VRR, supporting up to 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro. You might be able to get an equally good PC monitor for cheaper, but the new Sony monitor comes with a charging hook for your DualSense controllers, too.

Finally, there's the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, which are apparently a perfect pair with the 27" gaming monitor. Hopefully, that doesn't mean they're exclusive to the US and Japan, but apart from the fact they're the latest evolution in Sony's new Pulse sound technology, we don't have much on the wireless speakers, apart from a neat image and a note to check them out again soon when there's more information.