PlayStation's new AI tech predicts your next move

It may sound like magic, but according to a new patent filed by Sony, PlayStation is working on an AI-powered system that can predict your next move in a game, drastically reducing the time it takes for games to respond to your controller inputs. This technology uses cameras to track a player's actions and anticipate their next button press, allowing for faster, more accurate responses from the game. By tackling issues like input lag and missed commands, the system aims to provide smoother gameplay experiences. Additionally, it could help with incomplete inputs, such as those caused by a poor internet connection. This new development follows PlayStation's recent introduction of scent technology, though Sony hasn't yet revealed how these innovations will be used in future games.

Could this AI-driven prediction system redefine gaming?