news
MLB The Show 21

PlayStation's MLB The Show 21 to launch on Xbox Game Pass

The anticipated baseball game won't just be the first first-party PlayStation game on Xbox.

Sony surprised everyone when we were told future MLB The Show games would launch on Xbox consoles back in 2019, but I have another goodie for those of you find the thought of seeing the PlayStation Studios logo when starting a game on your Xbox One or Xbox Series fascinating.

Because Microsoft has confirmed that MLB The Show 21 will launch directly on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and Cloud on April 20.

That's right. This won't just be the first PlayStation game on Xbox, but also the first PlayStation game on Microsoft's amazing service. What makes it all the more fascinating is that we haven't heard anything about PlayStation Now getting a similar offering.

MLB The Show 21

