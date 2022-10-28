PlayStation's London Studio is working on a live service PS5 game

HQ

We've been given our first idea of what PlayStation's London Studio is currently working on. As announced in a new blog post with the developer's co-studio heads, Stuart Whyte and Tara Saunders, it's said that the upcoming project will not be virtual reality-related and will be coming to the PS5 in the future.

As for what the game will be, it's noted to be a live service project, which is set in a modern fantasy London. The term "cooperative action" was also thrown into the mix, as was how this is London Studio's "most ambitious project to date."

Otherwise, we have been given a teaser image for the title, which sees some interesting looking individuals fighting a dragon and some other monsters, in the heart of the city near Big Ben.

Take a look at the image below and let us know what you think of this pitch so far?