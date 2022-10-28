Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
London Studio Fantasy

PlayStation's London Studio is working on a live service PS5 game

And it's not virtual reality related.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been given our first idea of what PlayStation's London Studio is currently working on. As announced in a new blog post with the developer's co-studio heads, Stuart Whyte and Tara Saunders, it's said that the upcoming project will not be virtual reality-related and will be coming to the PS5 in the future.

As for what the game will be, it's noted to be a live service project, which is set in a modern fantasy London. The term "cooperative action" was also thrown into the mix, as was how this is London Studio's "most ambitious project to date."

Otherwise, we have been given a teaser image for the title, which sees some interesting looking individuals fighting a dragon and some other monsters, in the heart of the city near Big Ben.

Take a look at the image below and let us know what you think of this pitch so far?

London Studio Fantasy

Related texts



Loading next content