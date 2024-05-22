PlayStation's London Studio is now closed for good

HQ

Earlier this year, Sony carried out a major cost-cutting programme among its game developers, resulting in 900 people being laid off and the London Studio being informed that it would be closed down. The studio was formed 22 years ago through a merger of the famous Psygnosis and Team Soho, and we know from leaks that they were working on some kind of fantasy adventure.

Now it seems the closure process is complete, and via X, London Studio bids farewell with the following words:

"For over twenty years London Studio has been home to some exceptionally talented and wonderful people in the games industry. As we close the doors, and all go forward to new adventures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you, to all our past and present, players and colleagues who have supported us over the years. We've had one wild and wonderful journey!"

Many thanks for all the entertainment, London Studio, remembering in particular the quirky EyeToy and perhaps above all the wonderful Singstar series.