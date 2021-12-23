PlayStation's Holiday Sale is now live

HQ

Sony has officially kicked off the PlayStation Store's annual Holiday Sale, a sale that has discounted a bunch of new and popular games and add-ons by various amounts. The sale will run until January 19, with a variety of other games and add-ons set to join on January 5, making for a great time to pick up something you've been looking to play over the holidays.

While the sale is currently live, the PlayStation Blog has provided a list of just some of the many games that are discounted at the moment. As the list is very long, you can read it in its entirety here, but as for the highlights, the sale will see Call of Duty: Vanguard - Cross-Gen Edition, Deathloop, Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Tales of Arise, Riders Republic and more all listed with discounts.

Will you be grabbing any new games as part of this sale?