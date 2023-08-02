PlayStation's earbuds will offer noise cancellation among other features

HQ

New FCC filings have revealed some more information about the upcoming PlayStation earbuds, including that they'll allow for active noise cancellation among other features.

According to the filings, there will also be a USB transceiver for lossless audio and PS5 compatibility. The earbuds will also be compatible with PS5, PC, and PlayStation Project Q when that launches.

The device has also received FCC certification, which means that it has been approved for public use with an acceptable level of electromagnetic radiation from the device.

Will you be getting a pair of PlayStation's earbuds?