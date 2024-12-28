PlayStation's CEO hints at revival of classic IPs

HQ

In a recent interview with Famitsu, PlayStation's CEO revealed that the company is actively exploring opportunities to bring back old fan-favorite game series. The PlayStation portfolio boasts a wealth of classic IPs such as Killzone, Resistance, Infamous, Socom, and Twisted Metal, all of which have been largely absent in recent years. The CEO emphasized that the company recognizes the value of these legacy games and is considering reviving them as part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen their gaming lineup.

The announcement comes after fan excitement was sparked by the inclusion of nostalgic characters in Astro Bot. Many PlayStation players have expressed a desire to see these iconic characters in new adventures, rather than focusing on newer, live-service games. Given the vast potential of PlayStation's IP catalog, there is a sense that some of these beloved franchises could return to center stage soon. Could PlayStation be ready to bring back some of its classic games?

