PlayStation's Black Friday sale starts on November 21

Earlier this week, we reported on the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sales, which are now live, and building on this it's time for another Japanese gaming titan to announce their plans for the busiest shopping period of the year.

PlayStation has confirmed that its Black Friday sales will kick off this Friday, on November 21. You'll be able to snag deals on video games, hardware, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions, all until December 1, when the sale concludes.

Via PlayStation Blog, we've already been given a teaser of what to expect, with promises that you should expect to save around $100 on PS5 consoles and even PS5 Pro units. Likewise, there is up to $100 off PS VR2, and tens of dollars off different peripherals like DualSense Edge, Pulse Elite Wireless, and the Access controller. As for PS Plus, expect to save up to 33% on the various tiers.

The exact games on sale via the PlayStation Store have yet to be revealed, but expect discounts of up to 75%. And lastly, the PlayStation Gear Store is seeing 60% off all merchandise sitewide.

Will you be snagging any deals later this week?