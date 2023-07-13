Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation's Access controller launches in December

Sony's response to the Xbox Adaptive controller is finally ready.

Sony started the year off by unveiling what was then codenamed Project Leonardo, an accessibility-focused controller comparable to the Xbox Adaptive controller. We didn't get any release window or price back then, as the Japanese company wanted even more feedback from people before finalising it. That's done now, so it's time for all the details.

PlayStation's Access controller will launch globally on the 6th of December for a suggested retail price of $89.99 USD/€89.99/£79.99.

We've also received a new trailer showing some of the ways the controller can be costumised for your needs and preferences. Look interesting? Then it's worth mentioning pre-orders start at 10 AM local time on the 21st of July, and people in the U.K., U.S., Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain can do so directly from PlayStation or at selected retailers like the other countries.

