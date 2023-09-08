PlayStation writer plays Starfield, gamers want her fired for it

HQ

Alanah Pearce, writer for Sony Santa Monica and streamer, has stated that she's come under fire from a section of the gaming community after streaming herself playing Starfield.

Pearce went viral a few days ago for spending 7 hours flying to Pluto, proving that fast travel wasn't needed in Starfield. She couldn't land on the planet, but it was still an impressive feat. Now, in a new video she goes over some trolling posts calling for her to be fired from her job at Sony Santa Monica.

The troll who made the post trying to get her fired (which has since been reposted over 100 times) tagged Cory Barlog, who Pearce said also was loving Starfield. While we may have thought the console wars days were over, it appears that fanboys are just as prevalent as they were, especially when a big first-party release like Starfield rears its head.