PlayStation will stop supporting X aka Twitter next week

HQ

I'm understandably far from the only one that thinks Twitter, or X as it's called these days, has gradually become a lot worse the last couple of years. Earlier this year, Microsoft removed the option to share Xbox screenshots on the service, and now it's another console maker's turn to truly show what it thinks about Elon Musk's social network.

Sony reveals that it'll removed the X (formerly known as Twitter) integration on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on the 13th of November. This means we'll no longer be able to share videos, screenshots, Trophies and such directly from our console to X or even see these kinds of things on PS4 and PS5.

Just think about that for a second. Next Monday, PlayStation will remove a function they basically dedicated a button to on their controller. That kind of says a lot about how X is right now...