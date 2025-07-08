PlayStation will show lots of Ghost of Yotei gameplay on Thursday

HQ

Many were looking forward to seeing more of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei in PlayStation's summer State of Play last month, but they were left disappointed when we only saw glimpses and the promise of more information in July. The good news is that the wait will be over very soon.

The talented team has announced that the State of Play dedicated to Ghost of Yotei will premiere at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on the 10th of July. Thursday's show will be close to 20 minutes long, and will show and explain more about new weapons, new ways to personalise our experience and "new special modes" (Legends 2?).