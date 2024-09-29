PlayStation wants to increase its focus on inclusivity and diversity

HQ

Diversity and inclusion continue to be a controversial topic within the industry, and while some, such as Square Enix, are now choosing to scale back on DE&I, others are doubling down.

PlayStation is currently seeking even more talent in this area, specifically looking for specialists whose job will be to 'maximize and foster collaboration between teams and ensure that the organization as a whole meets its diversity and inclusion goals.'

Additionally, the individual is expected to form close partnerships with other global DE&I groups, which undoubtedly brings to mind companies like Sweet Baby Inc., which has been consulted on several internal projects such as Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and most recently the massive flop Concord.

What are your thoughts on this? A smart move from PlayStation, or a sign that they aren't listening to their fans?