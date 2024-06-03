PlayStation VR2 will support PC in August

HQ

Earlier this year, Sony announced it was working on a way to make PlayStation VR2 work on PCs, and that it hoped to have it done by the end of 2024. Now we know it'll happen quite soon.

It's been confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter will become available on the 7th of August for a suggested retail price of $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99. You'll also need a DisplayPort 1.4 cable and a PC with the follow minimum specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM: 8 GB or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

(For the best performance, they recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)

Bluetooth: 4.0 or later

Meet or exceed these requirements, and you'll be able to enjoy Half-Life: Alyx and other fantastic virtual reality games found on Steam with your PS VR2 in just two months.