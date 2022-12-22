PlayStation VR2 Set to Appear at Sony CES Conference

Sony's CES press conference, which is set to take place on the 4th of January, 2023, could feature the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, as it has appeared on the preview image for the event's YouTube live stream, as spotted by VGC.

Since the release of the PlayStation 5, there have been a lot of rumours and discussion around the sequel to Sony's first foray into the world of VR. More recently, we've seen the official specs and look of the PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers, alongside the reveal of its hefty price point.

There hasn't been an official word from Sony as yet about how much the PlayStation VR2 headset will dominate its CES presentation, but from the looks of it we will be getting a much more in-depth view of the headset, what it can do, and what games will be available for it on release.

The PlayStation VR2 is set to release on the 22nd of February, 2023. With its price point currently sitting higher than that of a PS5, hopefully Sony can show that its headset is worth the cost.